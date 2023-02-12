Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. Ventas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.99. 2,493,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,889. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ventas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after purchasing an additional 194,097 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $40,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

