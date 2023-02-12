Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) vs. Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Head to Head Comparison

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Recruiter.com Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 796.06%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% Recruiter.com Group -57.72% -129.09% -75.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $29.33 million 0.25 -$16.33 million ($1.07) -0.42

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recruiter.com Group.

Volatility and Risk

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Venus Acquisition beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

