Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Hits $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $104.35 million and $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0218719 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

