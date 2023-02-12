VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. VeriSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $210.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,679 shares of company stock worth $13,611,453. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,026,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 439,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,877,000 after purchasing an additional 72,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.