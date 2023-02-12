Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.36.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

