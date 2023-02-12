Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.