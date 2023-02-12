Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $325.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $297.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

