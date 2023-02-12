Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSAT. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 55,651 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,079,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

