Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on VSAT. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Viasat Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ VSAT opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 55,651 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,079,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
