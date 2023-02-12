VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $33.52.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.