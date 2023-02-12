VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 57.5% in January

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.25. 35,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,492. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $6.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

