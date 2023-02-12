VIDT Datalink (VIDT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.42 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $1.42 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

