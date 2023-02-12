Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vinci Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vinci stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 58,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCISY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($122.58) to €116.00 ($124.73) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($129.03) to €122.00 ($131.18) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($124.73) to €117.00 ($125.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

