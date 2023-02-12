Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

VLPNY stock remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLPNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.33) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €21.30 ($22.90) to €21.50 ($23.12) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

