Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th.

VOW3 opened at €128.60 ($138.28) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €134.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a twelve month high of €195.14 ($209.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

