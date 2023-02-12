Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $80.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

