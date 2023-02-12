VRES Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, VRES has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $132.36 million and $313.36 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00046863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00220452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002913 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.05439942 USD and is up 21.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,726.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.