VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 971,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

VTEX Stock Performance

VTEX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,583. The firm has a market cap of $808.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. VTEX has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 42.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

