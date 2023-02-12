Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.67 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00016891 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $99.74 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00044460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019882 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00218242 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.80370588 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,694,770.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

