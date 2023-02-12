Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.02 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $105.02 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00017533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00046863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00220452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.80370588 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,694,770.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

