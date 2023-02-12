Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 20th

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

VMC opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $192.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

