Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Shares of Wacker Neuson stock remained flat at $20.31 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wacker Neuson (WKRCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.