Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.0 days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock remained flat at $20.31 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.