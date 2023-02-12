Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $842,327.81

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $38.69 million and approximately $842,327.81 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00081453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00025199 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,930,378 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.