WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 255.0% in January

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 255.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WANdisco Price Performance

Shares of WANSF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. WANdisco has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get WANdisco alerts:

About WANdisco

(Get Rating)

See Also

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.