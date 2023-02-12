Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on February 27th

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

NYSE:HCC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after buying an additional 105,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

