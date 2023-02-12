Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Shares of W stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $150.18. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 938.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 76,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 211,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 56,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

