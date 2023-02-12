WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.58 Million

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $56,766.24 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

