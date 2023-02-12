WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $70.81 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00434631 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.93 or 0.28792397 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.