WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.27 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

