Wedbush Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $75.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NEWR opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.