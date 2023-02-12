Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $31.01 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.01.

A number of analysts have commented on WB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Weibo by 404.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 164.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Price Performance

WB stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weibo has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.