Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $85.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DD. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DD stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $50,341,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

