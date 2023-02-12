Wells Fargo & Company Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $180.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.00.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $171.17.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 612.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

