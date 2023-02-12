Wells Fargo & Company Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $375.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.13.

LIN opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

