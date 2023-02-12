Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $40.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WERN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WERN opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,661,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,243,000 after buying an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,306,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

