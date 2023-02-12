Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,369,300 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 2,215,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WDOFF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
WDOFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,696. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wesdome Gold Mines (WDOFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.