Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in January

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,008,200 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 1,495,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.
Western Forest Products Trading Down 0.6 %
WFSTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.0092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 22.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Forest Products (WFSTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.