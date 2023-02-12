Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in January

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,008,200 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 1,495,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 0.6 %

WFSTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.0092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Western Forest Products

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

