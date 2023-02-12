Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

WTHVF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,859. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.