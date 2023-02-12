Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Up 3.6 %
WTHVF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,859. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westhaven Gold (WTHVF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.