WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.52 million. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.55-$14.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.25.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $201.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average is $160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 51.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

