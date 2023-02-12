WhiteBIT Token Price Reaches $3.28 on Major Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00015120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $202.82 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

