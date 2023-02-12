Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,098 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 1.15% of Winnebago Industries worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,363,000 after purchasing an additional 255,541 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,924. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

