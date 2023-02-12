Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 374,793 Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Rating) by 1,301.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,793 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.75% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,928,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,934,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,136,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSSA opened at $10.24 on Friday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

