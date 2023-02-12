Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,025 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 17.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLFVU opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

