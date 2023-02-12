Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 10.40% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITAQ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth $993,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth $4,473,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth $4,451,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth $497,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions II alerts:

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Price Performance

Shares of ITAQ stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.