WOO Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.85 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $348.94 million and $30.85 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,640,660,725 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

