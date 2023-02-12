WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $295.50 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $295.50 million and approximately $0.27 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.86 or 0.01465556 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006728 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00036637 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.38 or 0.01667679 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001212 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939057 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

