Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
XELB opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.99.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.
