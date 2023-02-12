Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.99.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

