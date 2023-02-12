XRP Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. XRP has a market cap of $19.42 billion and approximately $385.24 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002560 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00432405 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,251.31 or 0.28643271 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
