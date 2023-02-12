XSGD (XSGD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $456,413.16

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $45.45 million and approximately $456,413.16 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,542,604 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

