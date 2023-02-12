Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $123.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.30.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Xylem by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

