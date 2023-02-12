Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance

YNGFF remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Yangzijiang Financial has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

About Yangzijiang Financial

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd provides micro-financing, debt investments, and other investments. The company is based in Jingjiang, China. Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd.(SGX:YF8) operates independently of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. as of June 2, 2022.

